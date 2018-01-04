Bengal Governor condemns assault on teachers in Kolkata college

Governor Keshri on Wednesday condemned the incident of agitation by the student's union in the here and urged the students to show "student-like courtesy" towards the teachers.

A and a non-teaching staff of the college were allegedly manhandled by the students during an agitation in the principal's chamber on Tuesday, following which the college authority declared an indefinite shutdown from Wednesday.

"The students should not behave like that. They should show student-like courtesy. Their attempt to assault the teachers, show that they do not have proper education," said.

The shutdown in the college was later withdrawn after Minister criticised both the parties involved in the incident.

Protesting against the removal of a from the college, a section of the students had agitated at the principal's chamber and gheraoed the teaching and non-teaching staff from 2 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. on Tuesday.

