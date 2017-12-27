Beyonce, Jay-Z's mansion developer sued

An engineering firm has sued couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z's Bel-Air estate developer that hired them for the job.

The firm named Engineering sued high- and Cuesta Estate for not paying them $205,337 for work on the house, prior to the couple buying the home for $88 million, reports tmz.com.

In court documents, in addition to the $205,337 worth of work they did on the home, is seeking punitive damages worth $1.8 million.

According to Qwest, they were hired to do excavation on the mansion and to cut out space for the basement that was to be made.

--IANS

sas/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)