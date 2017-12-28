Beyonce's sister battling autonomic disorder

Beyonce sister has revealed she has been battling an autonomic disorder for the last five months.

Solange, 31, on Wednesday shared on that she would not be able to perform her scheduled New Year's Eve Afropunk show in South Africa, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an autonomic disorder," Solange wrote.

She didn't share which particular condition she is battling, but autonomic disorders in general affect the regulation of like blood pressure and heart rate, digestion, sweating and sexual function.

"It's a complicated diagnoses, and I'm still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after," Solange wrote.

