'Bhonsle' shoot wrapped up

The shoot of Bajpayee-starrer "Bhonsle" has wrapped up.

"A huge congratulations to the entire team of 'Bhonsle'. We wrapped up the shooting schedule with the effort and passion of each and everyone associated with the film -- Devashish Makhija, Piiyush Singh, Sandiip Kapur, Saurabh Gupta, Namita Lal," he wrote.

According to a variety.com report, "Bhonsle", directed by "Ajji" fame Devashish Makhija, looks at a time when scheming local West Indian politicians use violence to rid the state of North Indian migrants.

plays Bhonsle, a terminally-ill local policeman, retired against his will, who finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for.

A critically acclaimed actor, will also next be seen in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film "Aiyaary", which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakulpreet Singh.

