Exercising twice a week may improve thinking ability and in people with (MCI), according to a new guideline released by the

Worldwide, more than six per cent of people in their 60s and over 37 per cent of people aged 85 or above have

The level of exertion should be enough to work up a bit of a sweat but doesn't need to be so rigorous that you can't hold a conversation.

"Regular physical exercise has long been shown to have heart health benefits, and now we can say exercise also may help improve for people with mild cognitive impairment," Ronald C. Petersen, MD at the -- a US-based

"What's good for your heart can be good for your brain," Petersen added.

is a medical condition that becomes common with ageing. While it is linked to problems with thinking ability and memory, it is not the same as People with have milder symptoms.

People with may struggle to complete complex tasks or have difficulty understanding information they have read, whereas people with have trouble with daily tasks, such as dressing, bathing and eating.

However, there is strong evidence that can lead to Thus, doctors should recommend that people with exercise regularly as part of an overall approach to managing their symptoms, the guideline said.

"Exercising might slow down the rate at which you would progress from to dementia," Petersen said.

While doctors may recommend cognitive training for people with MCI, there is weak evidence that the training may be beneficial in improving measures of cognitive function.

The guidelines, published in the journal Neurology, were developed after reviewing studies for six-months, which showed that bi-weekly workouts may help people with as part of an overall approach to managing their symptoms.

--IANS

rt/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)