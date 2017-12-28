Bieber not to be blamed for Gomez's 'family issues'

Justin Bieber, who has re-entered Gomez's life, is not the reason for the singer-actress' "family issues".

" has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy Teefey," a source told eonline.com.

"But still, they have had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs."

There was an "entire year," the source said, that Gomez and her mother didn't speak after the "Wolves" parted ways with Mandy as her in 2014.

"It caused a huge rift in their relationship. Mandy wouldn't even let talk to her sister for a long time."

"Mandy and Selena's stepdad (Brian Teefey) really did everything they could for so when she fired her it took a toll on Mandy emotionally and professionally," the source added.

In March 2017, Gomez and Mandy (who produces "13 Reasons Why") walked the red carpet together at the premiere of the drama.

A source previously said that has caused "so much angst" for Gomez's family and they are "very sad" she is back together with the

But as the Gomez family continues to resolve their personal matters, a second source reveals it's that Gomez is leaning on.

" is dealing with some family issues at the moment and Justin is there for her. He doesn't want to cause any problems between and her mom... Justin and are still togetherm" said the source.

The two singers confirmed their reconciliation in November.

--IANS

nn/vm

