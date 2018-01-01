Big B feels effect of watching 'The Crown'

megastar says he has been watching historical drama series "The Crown" -- on the life of II -- and has been feeling that he has imbibed the nature of one of its characters.

Big B wrote on his blog: "The moment you start watching a tele serial, you begin to automatically imbibe the nature of the characters in them. It's quite odd... And suddenly the family turns around and looks at you with some questioning and asks: 'Are you alright?'

"I mean of course we are alright... But the effect of the characters in the serial are not... They remain somehow and we find ourselves reliving them in our daily lives.

"Been watching 'The Crown' lately and inadvertently I find myself becoming a character in the times of (II), and royalty and the events of those years. We become a bit regal too in our demeanour... hehehahaha."

The 75-year-old said he admires "the amount of effort taken to present some of the works of these serials in its authenticity, in its content and in the reality of events they cover or talk about with great frankness and honesty".

"The Crown" is a original drama which follows the political rivalries and romance of II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

