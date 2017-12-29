Big B gifts tractor, excavator for cleaning beach

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has gifted environmentalist Afroz Shah an excavator and a tractor for cleaning up Versova beach here.
Amitabh, who is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, on Thursday shared a series of photographs from the beach.
"The joy of gifting for a cause as noble as the one I did today is the most satisfying experience of life! Gifted an excavator and a tractor for Versova Beach clean up," Big B captioned the images.
Shah shared the images too, saying it's a gift from a "dear friend".
"Our dear Amitabh Bachchan gifted us a Jungli excavator and tractor by Escorts Group. Today the engines were fired by him. Love and love and love for holding our hands tight. Sir, you are a torch of light in this fight to beat pollution," Shah tweeted.
This is not the first time a celebrity has lent his support for the beach clean up. Previously, actors like Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza have supported the cause.
--IANS
dc/rb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU