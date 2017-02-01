Contending that passing the Union budget
was "not inevitable", Congress
leader Mallikarjun Kharge
on Wednesday said not adjourning Parliament
following the death of former Union Minister E Ahamed, will be a big mistake.
Speaking to the media the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also slammed the Narendra Modi government for not promptly announcing Ahamed's death who passed away at 2:15 am on Wednesday.
"We have discussed with several parties and all believe that the budget
presentation should be postponed by a day in honour of Ahamed," Kharge
said.
"It will be big mistake if we don't respect his death and break this precedent of not adjourning the house in case of a death of a sitting member," he added.
"At this moment, presenting the budget
is not inevitable. Had today (Wednesday) been March 31, then the case would have been different."
"Postponing the budget
by a day will not incur losses. The government has already advanced the budget
and now they are not willing to accept a precedent. This is very wrong," he said.
"The government had information of Ahamed's death and could have taken a decision of postponing the budget
immediately after the death. But they did not. All this was done just in order to present the budget," added Kharge.
