Contending that passing the Union was "not inevitable", leader Mallikarjun on Wednesday said not adjourning following the death of former Union Minister E Ahamed, will be a big mistake.

Speaking to the media the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also slammed the Narendra Modi government for not promptly announcing Ahamed's death who passed away at 2:15 am on Wednesday.

"We have discussed with several parties and all believe that the presentation should be postponed by a day in honour of Ahamed," said.

"It will be big mistake if we don't respect his death and break this precedent of not adjourning the house in case of a death of a sitting member," he added.

"At this moment, presenting the is not inevitable. Had today (Wednesday) been March 31, then the case would have been different."

"Postponing the by a day will not incur losses. The government has already advanced the and now they are not willing to accept a precedent. This is very wrong," he said.

The leader also said that it was "inhuman" on the part of the government to delay announcing the death of the (IUML) MP from Kerala.

"The government had information of Ahamed's death and could have taken a decision of postponing the immediately after the death. But they did not. All this was done just in order to present the budget," added Kharge.