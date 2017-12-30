Bihar man draws funds to construct '42 toilets' in his home

A man in a village has allegedly drawn funds good enough for constructing 42 toilets in his house, an said on Saturday.

Yogeshwar Choudhary, a resident of Vishnupur Ram village under Hajipur Sadar block in district, has managed to draw the funds for construction of toilets 42 times.

"Choudhary has drawn funds for construction of toilet in his house 42 times in his name using different identity cards," a said.

According to him, Choudhary has drawn a total of Rs 3,49,600 in the name of constructing a toilet in his house.

Similarly, another man has drew Rs 91,200 by seeking money "to construct a toilet in my house" by presenting the same times.

Both drew the funds in the first-half of 2015.

A has demanded that District initiate action against them and order a probe into the irregularities.

(DDC) Sarvanayan Yadav said it was an old case of 2015. The Engineering Department officials would be able to reflect more on how such irregularities took place, he said,

"We will speak on the issue only after a high-level probe into it," the DDC said.

The has been providing Rs 12,000 per family for construction of toilet in rural as well as urban households.

