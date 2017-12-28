Bill on triple talaq introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill criminalising triple talaq was introduced in the on Thursday amid protests from the opposition objecting to its introduction, and an assurance from Minister that "it was not about religion but about justice and respect for women".

Members from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Indian Union (IUML), and some other parties spoke against the introduction of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.

No member from the was, however, allowed to speak, as said that they had not given a notice in advance to speak on the issue.

Prasad called it a historic day and stated that the Bill was to ensure gender justice for Muslim women.

The Bill was introduced after a voice vote as all treasury benches members supported the introduction.

The Bill criminalises triple talaq, or oral divorce, and has provision for a maximum three year jail term and fine for practicing this form of divorce.

It also gives Muslim women the right to seek maintenance and the right to a child's custody.

Soon after Prasad moved the bill for introduction, opposition members raised objections.

RJD said the provision for three year imprisonment was unfair, and said it could disturb the social fabric.

said the Bill violated the fundamental rights and lacked "basic legal coherence".

He also questioned the need to create another for this, while there was an existing on domestic violence.

"There is absence of consistency with the existing legal framework. The bill says the husband will be sent to jail, and it also says he will have to pay allowance... How can a person in jail pay allowances," he said referring to the provision that a woman given triple talaq will have the right to seek maintenance.

He said not enough consultation was done on the Bill, and added: "This will be injustice to Muslim women... Make a where the 20 lakh women from other religions, who have been abandoned, which also includes our Bhabhi in Gujarat, they should be given justice".

said it was in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution that provides for freedom of practicing and propagating religion.

BJD said there were many internal contradictions in the Bill.

"This Bill will only bring more cases in court, government should go back and redraft it," he said.

Prasad said: "This is not about religion, it is about gender justice, the dignity and pride of a woman. The called it illegal, but the practice still prevails. Are not the basic rights of our sisters a part of the basic structure of Constitution".

The Bill was then introduced in the House, and was to be taken up for debate later in the day.

Speaking outside Parliament, later said the party supported the Bill, adding that there was a need to strengthen the

"The party supports the of banning instant triple talaq and we believe that there is a dire need to strengthen this We have certain suggestions to solidify this in order to protect the rights of these women," he said.

In a written reply to the last week, Prasad had said that there have been 66 cases of triple talaq in the country since August when the judgment termed the practice as "unconstitutional".

