Bill to set up National Medical Commission introduced in LS

A Bill for setting up a that seeks to replace the Medical Council of (MCI) was introduced in the on Friday by Minister

The Bill would lead to the constitution of a for development and regulation of all aspects relating to medical education, medical profession and medical institutions and a to advise and make recommendations to the Commission.

As the Minister moved the Bill for introduction, opposition members said that the Bill should be sent to a

Nadda, however, said that the Bill has been prepared based on the suggestions of a Parliamentary Committee, after which it was introduced.

The Bill would also lead to constitution of four Autonomous Boards.

These would include the to regulate medical education at undergraduate level.

The to regulate medical education at postgraduate level; the Medical Assessment and to carry out inspections and to assess and rate the medical institutions.

Besides, the to regulate professional conduct and promote medical ethics amongst medical practitioners and medical professionals.

It would also maintain a national register of all licensed medical practitioners and a national register of AYUSH practitioners, who have qualified the bridge course.

The Commission would also give recognition of medical qualifications granted by universities and medical institutions in and outside and qualifications granted by statutory and other bodies in

It would also hold a uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission for undergraduate medical education and the National Licentiate Examination for admission for postgraduate medical education.

--IANS

ao/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)