Billie Lourd pays emotional tribute to mom Carrie Fisher

IANS  |  London 

Actress Billie Lourd paid an emotional tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher on her first death anniversary.

Fisher died on December 27 last year. Exactly one year after, her actress daughter Billie Lourd travelled to Norway to see the Northern Lights, which her mother was obsessed with, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lourd shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: "My mommy had an otherworldly obsession with the Northern Lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across unworthy irises'. And she did. I love you times infinity."

Lourd, 25, made her emotional journey with her reported boyfriend Austen Rydell, her father Bryan Lourd, his husband Bruce Bozzi, and Bruce's daughter Ava.

"Scream Queens" actress Lourd recently revealed she is finding the death of her mother, as well as her grandmother Debbie Reynolds - who passed away the day after Fisher - "impossible to deal with".

"Yeah, it's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It's so hard to talk about. I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with," she said.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 11:20 IST

