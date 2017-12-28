Billie Lourd pays emotional tribute to mom Carrie Fisher

Lourd paid an emotional tribute to her mother Fisher on her

Fisher died on December 27 last year. Exactly one year after, her daughter Lourd travelled to to see the Northern Lights, which her mother was obsessed with, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lourd shared a picture on and wrote: "My mommy had an otherworldly obsession with the Northern Lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and her dazzling privates across unworthy irises'. And she did. I love you times infinity."

Lourd, 25, made her emotional journey with her reported boyfriend Austen Rydell, her father Bryan Lourd, his husband Bruce Bozzi, and Bruce's daughter

"Scream Queens" Lourd recently revealed she is finding the death of her mother, as well as her grandmother - who passed away the day after Fisher - "impossible to deal with".

"Yeah, it's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It's so hard to talk about. I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with," she said.

