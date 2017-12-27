Bindal named Himachal's next Speaker

Five-time legislator and former Bharatiya Janata Party Cabinet Minister Rajeev Bindal was on Wednesday named the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker.
"The BJP has decided to appoint Rajeev Bindal, who is a legislator from Nahan, as the Vidhan Sabha Speaker," a statement by BJP state President Satpal Satti said.
Bindal was the Health Minister in the previous BJP government in the state led by Prem Kumar Dhumal from 2007-12.
Once the new MLAs take oath, Bindal has to be elected by the Assembly to be the Speaker.
The first assembly session of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government is likely to be held in Dharamsala town, some 250 km from the state capital, in January.
The BJP last week won a majority with 44 seats in the 68-member state assembly.
