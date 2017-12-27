Bindal will be new Himachal Speaker

Five-time legislator and former Cabinet Minister Rajeev Bindal was on Wednesday named the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker.
His appointment was announced in a statement by Bharatiya Janata Party state President Satpal Satti.
Bindal was the Health Minister in the previous BJP government in the state led by Prem Kumar Dhumal from 2007-12.
The BJP last week won a majority with 44 seats in the 68-member state assembly.
