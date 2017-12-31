BJP and its government bluffing the people: CPI-M

The BJP-led central has no policies for the people and is just "bluffing" to the people, said here on Sunday.

" and his (Bharatiya Janata Party)are bluffers, they are always bluffing the people of However, people within three and a half years have already realised their bluff," Yechury said while addressing a huge gathering here.

"The country needs 'niti' (policy), not the 'neta' (leader) to run the country and for the wellbeing of the people. The twin brothers - farmers and workers - would deal with the mis-governance of

"Policies of both incumbent and previous governments are anti-people. That's why we stressed on pro-people niti, not neta," he said.

Yechury also expressed confidence that in February's election, the people of "would give a befitting reply to BJP, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), (Prime Minister) and ( President) Their defeat would start from Tripura".

He said that the red sun would rise in the new year by installing the eighth Left Front in

Accusing the and RSS of trying to finish Hindu-Muslim unity in the country, he also said that if remains in power, they will "completely destroy the future of the youth".

He said that the gives lecture about nationalism, but has been trying to destroy the ethnic and religious unity of

National said that once described himself as the "Pradhan Sevak" (chief servitor) of the people, but was serving the cause of "millionaires, the Adani group, affluent persons" and not poor people, dalits, tribals, farmers and workers.

When the country, due to the misrule of the BJP-led governments at the centre and in some states, is passing through a very critical situation, is the light, and hope for the country's people, he added.

Chief Minister said that while the Central is creating an "economic blockade" against the Left Front in the state, the and the RSS are "hatching conspiracies" against the state to destabilise it.

"The has been backing a tribal based party to divide Earlier the militants had been demanding for a sovereign and created havoc by organising violent activities for few decades. Hard-earned peace has been established in the state. The and its allies are again trying to ruin this much=needed peace," said Sarkar, who is also a politburo member.

Several Left Front leaders from also addressed the mammoth gathering, which was organised to show the Left Front strength before the assembly elections.

