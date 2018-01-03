BJP derails Rajya Sabha over triple talaq row (Roundup)

The ruling on Wednesday forced an unprecedented adjournment in the as the opposition pressed for the triple talaq to be sent to a of the for closer scrutiny.

introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, known as the triple talaq bill, in the amid protests from the opposition which sought a discussion over the anti-Dalit violence in Koregaon-Bhima in

Both Prasad and accused the opposition of creating ruckus to avoid tabling the triple talaq bill, a charge vehemently denied by of Opposition

As soon as the was moved, Trinamool Congress' Sukhendu brought Rule 125 to the Chair's notice that confers the MPs with power to recommend referring a to a

The opposition tried to prevent Prasad from giving a statement on the proposed legislation which has provisions to jail Muslim men who give instant divorce by uttering 'talaq' thrice.

moved an amendment that read: "This being strongly committed to women empowerment and women's rights refers the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 as passed by the to a of the for parliamentary scrutiny and to ensure complete justice to women and safeguarding their interest and welfare."

He said the Committee would submit its report in the first week of the Budget session.

Sharma proposed 17 names of members from different opposition parties including the Congress, AIADMK, TMC, SP, DMK, BSP, NCP, CPI-M, TDP, BJD, CPI, RJD, IUML and JMM apart from that of nominated member K.T.S. Tulsi, adding that the could give its names.

Jaitley objected to the motion saying the opposition had "sprung a surprise" by suddenly moving this amendment without giving a proper notice at least 24 hours in advance as required by the rules.

Arguing against referring the to a Select Committee, Jaitley said: "The declared the practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional. Two of the (five) judges suspended the practice of triple talaq for six months, beseeching the political parties to make a law to bar triple talaq.

"Now, the six months period of suspension would end on February 22 and there is an urgency to pass this bill," Jaitley said.

Kapil Sibal of the Congress, who appeared in the case on behalf of the Muslim Personal Law Board, clarified that the suspension was a minority ruling and hence was not binding and there was no hurry to rush with the legislation.

A visibly agitated of Trinamool raised his voice: "We all want this bill, but this is faulty. Who have you consulted (before drafting the bill)? We don't want to pass a faulty "

As the treasury benches accused the of opposing the for the sake of minority votes, Sharma said that if the was sincere about women's rights, it should bring the women reservation at the earliest.

"Parliament cannot be a rubber stamp of the government," Sharma said.

contended that the Constitution visualised a bi-cameral Parliament for the very purpose that "if one errs, the other rectifies it".

"Sir, in a democracy majority opinion prevails. Let's have a division of votes on the issue," Azad told the amid ruckus by the treasury benches.

members who were already on their feet started shouting and came into the aisles.

P.J. Kurien, expressing his inability to proceed with the division of votes amidst the din, adjourned the for the day.

The and its allies are in a minority in the and the result of a division of votes is a foregone conclusion.

