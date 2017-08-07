BJP gets presence in Tripura house as six TMC legislators join

A month after Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress
expelled its six Tripura
legislators, they formally joined BJP
on Monday in presence of ministers from the Union and Assam
governments.
Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Kumar Saha, Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl, Biswa Bandhu Sen, Pranjit Singh Roy and Dilip Sarkar, accompanied by hundreds of former Trinamool
leaders and workers, joined at a meeting where Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam
Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a host of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were present.
"With the joining of six MLAs, for the first time, the BJP
has not only got lawmakers in the house but also become the largest opposition group there," said Tripura
unit President
Biplab Kumar Deb.
He expressed confidence that his party would win all the state's 60 assembly seats in the February 2018 assembly elections.
On Saturday, the MLAs led by Barman met BJP President
Amit Shah in New Delhi and finalised their entry into the party.
Barman said: "We left Congress
last year and joined Trinamool
to strengthen Mamata Banerjee's hand to fight against the CPI-M led Left parties. But 'Didi' (as Banerjee is popularly known) has changed her stand and now become soft to the Left Front.
"We have on a number of occasions told Mamata Banerjee
not to see BJP
as the enemy. Since student life, we are fighting against the CPI-M, how can we change our stand now?"
The six had resigned from the Congress
in June last year and joined the Trinamool
to protest the Congress' electoral alliance with the Left for the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections.
They had, along with rebel Congress
legislator Ratanlal Nath, also voted for National Democratic Alliance's Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.
A BJP
leader said that Sarma, a former Congressman who joined BJP
before the Assam
elections and is convener of the BJP-led North East
Democratic Alliance, facilitated these MLAs' entry into the BJP.
"Ratanlal Nath will also join the BJP
soon," he added.
The Congress
has already served a show-cause notice to Nath for "anti-party activities and meeting BJP
leaders" and according to party sources, he may be expelled soon.
Nath, however, has been evading queries about his joining the BJP
though he has meeting its leaders, including Amit Shah, for the past several months.
