BJP gets presence in Tripura house as six TMC legislators join

A month after Mamata Banerjee-led expelled its six legislators, they formally joined on Monday in presence of ministers from the Union and governments.

Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Kumar Saha, Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl, Biswa Bandhu Sen, Pranjit Singh Roy and Dilip Sarkar, accompanied by hundreds of former leaders and workers, joined at a meeting where Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a host of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were present.

"With the joining of six MLAs, for the first time, the has not only got lawmakers in the house but also become the largest opposition group there," said unit Biplab Kumar Deb.

He expressed confidence that his party would win all the state's 60 assembly seats in the February 2018 assembly elections.

On Saturday, the MLAs led by Barman met Amit Shah in New Delhi and finalised their entry into the party.

Barman said: "We left last year and joined to strengthen Mamata Banerjee's hand to fight against the CPI-M led Left parties. But 'Didi' (as Banerjee is popularly known) has changed her stand and now become soft to the Left Front.

"We have on a number of occasions told not to see as the enemy. Since student life, we are fighting against the CPI-M, how can we change our stand now?"

The six had resigned from the in June last year and joined the to protest the Congress' electoral alliance with the Left for the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections.

They had, along with rebel legislator Ratanlal Nath, also voted for National Democratic Alliance's Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

A leader said that Sarma, a former Congressman who joined before the elections and is convener of the BJP-led Democratic Alliance, facilitated these MLAs' entry into the "Ratanlal Nath will also join the soon," he added.

The has already served a show-cause notice to Nath for "anti-party activities and meeting leaders" and according to party sources, he may be expelled soon.

Nath, however, has been evading queries about his joining the though he has meeting its leaders, including Amit Shah, for the past several months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)