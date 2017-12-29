BJP leader Tajinder Bagga orders slippers for Pakistan High Commission

A leader on Friday said he had ordered a pair of slippers to be delivered to High Commission here to avenge the ill-treatment alleged Indian Kulbushan Jadhav's wife and mother were subjected to during their meeting with him in

Delhi (BJP) tweeted a screenshot of his online order, urging his followers that they should also buy slippers for in protest against the humiliation of Jadhav's family.

wants our slippers, Let's Give them Slippers. I have ordered Slippers & sent to High Commission. I request everyone to Order 1 Pair Slipper for After ordering Slippers tweet your order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/VzhKvDLq82 — (@TajinderBagga) December 29, 2017

It came in the wake of the treatment meted by the Pakistani authorities to Jadhav's mother and wife who were asked to change their clothes, remove bangles, mangalsutras and bindis before meeting him in the Foreign Office in on Monday. The authorities didn't return Chetankul's pair of shoes alleging that it carried a metallic substance, possibly a bug.

" wants our slippers. Let's give them slippers. I have ordered slippers and sent to High Commission. I request everyone to order (a) pair of slippers for After ordering slippers, tweet your order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan," Bagga said in a tweet.

