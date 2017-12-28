'Black Panther' role took Michael B. Jordan to 'dark place'

was taken to a "dark place" when he took on the role of in "Black Panther".

The 30-year-old stars as the antagonist in the upcoming movie, which is set to hit cinema screens in Februar. He says while he had "a lot of fun on set" with his co-star Chadwick Boseman, the role was tough to prepare for, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It took me to a dark place. Honestly, I can't really go through all I went through to get into it because I want to keep that close to me. But it stuck with me afterwards... Chadwick's a very talented dude.

"There's a lot of physical moments and action sequences throughout this film that cause us to really challenge ourselves, and also fall deeper into character," he saod

The production, which was directed by Ryan Coogler, has been praised for its predominantly black cast including Forest Whittaker, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danai Gurira, and Michael believes "everybody" can relate to the film in some way.

--IANS

nv/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)