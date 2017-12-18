Blockchain adds Bitcoin Cash to its wallet for Indian users

wallet for cryptocurrencies Blockchain on Monday announced the introduction of Bitcoin to its popular consumer wallet.

Customers who had bitcoin in their Blockchain wallets prior to August 1 will automatically see an equal amount of Bitcoin reflected in their accounts, the company said.

New users can get started with Bitcoin by simply trading bitcoin or ether for Bitcoin using the exchange integration.

"We are thrilled to fully support Bitcoin through our wallet and will continue to find ways to make interacting with assets even easier across all of India," Nic Cary, President of Blockchain, said in a statement.

Limited support for Bitcoin has been available since October, but customers will now have access to a full suite of options and functionality.

Customers can easily toggle between bitcoin, ether and Bitcoin to send and exchange funds, safely manage balances and monitor market prices all from one central place.

With the addition of Bitcoin Cash, Blockchain is now the largest wallet provider for bitcoin, ether and Bitcoin with over 20 million users, the company claimed.

The price of bitcoin rose over 10 per cent to 1.99 million yen ($17,594) this month, coinciding with its futures debut on a major US stock exchange.

--IANS

na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)