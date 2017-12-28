Boca Juniors sign right-back Buffarini

Juniors have signed Argentine right-back from Brazil's as they reinforce their squad for the 2018

The 29-year-old agreed to a three-and-a-half year contract with the outfit and will join up with his new teammates next week, reports

"I'm very happy. It's an important new challenge in my career," Buffarini told reporters on Wednesday.

"When the opportunity came, I spoke with my family and today we were able to come to an agreement," he added.

did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Buffarini made 38 appearances for after joining the club from in 2016.

He is Boca's second signing over the period, joining center-forward Ramon Abila, who parted ways with Brazil's Cruzeiro.

