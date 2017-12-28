Boca Juniors sign right-back Buffarini

Boca Juniors have signed Argentine right-back Julio Buffarini from Brazil's Sao Paulo as they reinforce their squad for the 2018 Copa Libertadores.
The 29-year-old agreed to a three-and-a-half year contract with the Buenos Aires outfit and will join up with his new teammates next week, reports Xinhua news agency.
"I'm very happy. It's an important new challenge in my career," Buffarini told reporters on Wednesday.
"When the opportunity came, I spoke with my family and today we were able to come to an agreement," he added.
Boca did not disclose financial details of the deal.
Buffarini made 38 appearances for Sao Paulo after joining the club from San Lorenzo in 2016.
He is Boca's second signing over the Christmas period, joining center-forward Ramon Abila, who parted ways with Brazil's Cruzeiro.
