Global aviation major Boeing announces setting up of Boeing Defence India

Global defence and aviation major on Wednesday announced setting up of Defence (BDI), a local business entity, to support the company's future growth in the country, said a company statement.

"The BDI will serve as a framework enabling us to draw on the growth and productivity benefits that can offer Boeing," said Leanne Caret, President and Chief Executive Officer of Defence, Space and Security.

Pratyush Kumar, President, India, will lead the new entity, said the statement.

" has made accelerated investments to grow the manufacturing, skill development and engineering scale in the country," Kumar was quoted in the release as having said.

"With BDI, will expand its engagement with India's to deliver advanced capability and readiness to India's military customers and to develop a competitive supplier base in the country that is integrated into Boeing's global supply chain," Kumar added.

In recent years, has procured C-17 Globemaster III, a heavy lift aircraft, P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft and Harpoon anti-ship missiles from

The BDI will oversee company's recent investments in including the Tata Aerospace Ltd (TBAL) joint venture, the C-17 simulator training centre, Boeing's sourcing and manufacturing activities, sales and marketing activities and the engineering centre expansion.