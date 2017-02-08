Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

E-tailers shed rivalry to voice GST concerns

Air India looks at leasing more aircraft to add tailwind to frequency
Business Standard

Global aviation major Boeing announces setting up of Boeing Defence India

It said BDI to serve as a framework enabling to draw on growth and productivity benefits in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Boeing announces setting up of Boeing Defence India

Global defence and aviation major Boeing on Wednesday announced setting up of Boeing Defence India (BDI), a local business entity, to support the company's future growth in the country, said a company statement.

"The BDI will serve as a framework enabling us to draw on the growth and productivity benefits that India can offer Boeing," said Leanne Caret, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defence, Space and Security.

Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India, will lead the new entity, said the statement.

"Boeing has made accelerated investments to grow the manufacturing, skill development and engineering scale in the country," Kumar was quoted in the release as having said.

"With BDI, Boeing will expand its engagement with India's Ministry of Defence to deliver advanced capability and readiness to India's military customers and to develop a competitive supplier base in the country that is integrated into Boeing's global supply chain," Kumar added.

In recent years, India has procured C-17 Globemaster III, a heavy lift aircraft, P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft and Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Boeing.

The BDI will oversee company's recent investments in India including the Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd (TBAL) joint venture, the C-17 simulator training centre, Boeing's sourcing and manufacturing activities, sales and marketing activities and the engineering centre expansion.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Global aviation major Boeing announces setting up of Boeing Defence India

It said BDI to serve as a framework enabling to draw on growth and productivity benefits in India

It said BDI will serve as framework enabling to draw on growth and productivity benefits that India can offer
Global defence and aviation major Boeing on Wednesday announced setting up of Boeing Defence India (BDI), a local business entity, to support the company's future growth in the country, said a company statement.

"The BDI will serve as a framework enabling us to draw on the growth and productivity benefits that India can offer Boeing," said Leanne Caret, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defence, Space and Security.

Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India, will lead the new entity, said the statement.

"Boeing has made accelerated investments to grow the manufacturing, skill development and engineering scale in the country," Kumar was quoted in the release as having said.

"With BDI, Boeing will expand its engagement with India's Ministry of Defence to deliver advanced capability and readiness to India's military customers and to develop a competitive supplier base in the country that is integrated into Boeing's global supply chain," Kumar added.

In recent years, India has procured C-17 Globemaster III, a heavy lift aircraft, P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft and Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Boeing.

The BDI will oversee company's recent investments in India including the Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd (TBAL) joint venture, the C-17 simulator training centre, Boeing's sourcing and manufacturing activities, sales and marketing activities and the engineering centre expansion.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Global aviation major Boeing announces setting up of Boeing Defence India

It said BDI to serve as a framework enabling to draw on growth and productivity benefits in India

Global defence and aviation major Boeing on Wednesday announced setting up of Boeing Defence India (BDI), a local business entity, to support the company's future growth in the country, said a company statement.

"The BDI will serve as a framework enabling us to draw on the growth and productivity benefits that India can offer Boeing," said Leanne Caret, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defence, Space and Security.

Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India, will lead the new entity, said the statement.

"Boeing has made accelerated investments to grow the manufacturing, skill development and engineering scale in the country," Kumar was quoted in the release as having said.

"With BDI, Boeing will expand its engagement with India's Ministry of Defence to deliver advanced capability and readiness to India's military customers and to develop a competitive supplier base in the country that is integrated into Boeing's global supply chain," Kumar added.

In recent years, India has procured C-17 Globemaster III, a heavy lift aircraft, P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft and Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Boeing.

The BDI will oversee company's recent investments in India including the Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd (TBAL) joint venture, the C-17 simulator training centre, Boeing's sourcing and manufacturing activities, sales and marketing activities and the engineering centre expansion.

image
Business Standard
177 22