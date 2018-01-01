Bollywood's must-see whistle-worthy roles to watch out in 2018

From in "Manto" to Kumar in "Padman" -- the New Year is likely to give some whistle-worthy characters.

Here are some of the must-see ones:

* The Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan face-off in "Thugs Of Hindostan": It's going to be the biggest action sequence ever filmed for a Hindi This is going to be the mother of all face-offs between two tall actors (one of them tall in a metaphorical sense only) who have never been together, never come together, never faced one another. The climactic confrontation is going to be the biggest action scene of 2018. Releasing on November 7.

* as Saadat Hasan Manto: The whose brutal frankness about life during the violence and bloodshed of the Partition shook our conscience, will be Nawazuddin's chance to play a heroic character after playing scummy characters in a string of dark murky films. His impact as in Nandita Das's biopic will depend on the impact of the Bal Thackeray biopic. Date of release not decided.

* Kumar as Arunachalam Muruganantham: Playing the enterprising man who invented the economical sanitary napkin, will bring his natural flair and empathy to a character who is meant to be an antidote to social inertia. Can't wait to see this on January 26.

* as Sanjay Dutt: Would Ranbir mimic the famous Dutt mannerisms? Or would he give his own interpretation to the character? That's the question which will be answered when this eagerly awaited Dutt biopic, directed by the real Sanjay Dutt's friend Rajkumar Hirani, opens on March 30.

* as Jhansi Ki Rani: So many actresses have tried to play and failed. So many times biopics on this warrior were announced and aborted. Will Kangana shut all her detractors up with her portrayal of in "Manikarnika: The Of Jhansi"? We shall know the answer when the opens on April 27.

* as Padmavati: We can only wait and watch.

