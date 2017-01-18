UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson calls on PM Modi

Visiting British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs called on Prime Minister here on Wednesday.

Modi recalled their earlier meeting during his visit to in November 2015, when Johnson was the Mayor of London, and congratulated him on his appointment as Foreign Secretary.

According to an official release here, the Prime Minister said that the visit of British Prime Minister to India in November 2016 has put in place the framework necessary to guide India-British relations in the days to come.

He also appreciated the progress achieved in strengthening the bilateral partnership in various sectors, especially science & technology, finance, and defence and security.

Modi noted that the Indian diaspora in acts as a living bridge between the two countries, and is a key driver of close people-to-people relations, and hoped that both sides would continue to work together to enhance these ties.

Johnson, who arrived here earlier in the day, addressed the Second Raisina Dialogue, the flagship geo-political conference organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, prior to meeting Modi.

He is also scheduled to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar.