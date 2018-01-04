Brad Pitt uses real name when flirting

Actor-producer Brad Pitt prefers to use his given name for flirting.
Pitt flirted with a woman and introduced himself as "William" on a caffeine run at Coffee Commissary here.
"He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket," a source told pagesix.com.
The source added: "Pitt struck up a conversation with a blonde in line. She was acting overly bubbly and looked a little like Kate Bosworth, but it wasn't her.
"When the woman said, 'I'm Lydia', Pitt put out his hand and said, 'Hi, I'm William'. She replied, 'Oh, you look like a Bradley'. And he responded, 'Well, that's my middle name' and smiled and winked at her."
