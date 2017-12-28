JUST IN
Branagh wants to be villain in next James Bond film

IANS  |  London 

Actor Kenneth Branagh says he would love to play the villain in the next James Bond movie.

The 57-year-old, best known for his role of Hercule Poirot in the 2017 film "Murder on the Orient Express", feels it would be "delicious" to fight with Bond, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I think as an actor that is always delicious to play. I am a connoisseur of those Bond villains, but it is a hard one to do," Branagh said.

Branagh said Daniel Craig's Bond villains have been "Shakespearean".

"Audiences want as much complication as possible," he added.

Branagh has also appeared in films like "Dunkirk", "Valkyrie" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets".

