has announced a temporary halt on fish to the following detection of irregularities in the way some Brazilian firms apply

The halt will take effect from January 3, in conjunction with the implementation of an action plan aimed at addressing the concerns raised by the following an audit in September, said.

The action plan calls for intensive inspection of the ships used by Brazilian seafood exporters to transport goods to also plans to ask the to establish different standards for wild-caught and farm-raised fish.

Inspectors had detected problems with six of the 10 companies they scrutinised, news reported.

--IANS

in/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)