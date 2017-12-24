Brazil's Botafogo name former striker as coach

Brazil's Botafogo have appointed former striker as their for the 2018 season.

The announcement came just hours after the departure of Jair Ventura, who is expected to be named the new of Botafogo's Brazilian rivals within days, reports

It will be Conceicao's first senior management job as he has been a part of Ventura's backroom staff in the past two season.

"I couldn't start my coaching career in a better place," the 38-year-old said in a statement on Botafogo's official website.

"I'm happy, honored and motivated to work. My aim is to utilize the youth academy, which is an asset for Botafogo. We are going to give our young players every chance to develop."

Conceicao started his playing career at Botafogo in 1998 before and had spells with clubs in Germany, Portugal, and before retiring in 2011.

--IANS

sam/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)