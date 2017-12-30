Brazilian midfielder Wendel set to join Sporting Lisbon

Sporting has beaten off competition from a host of European rivals by signing highly-rated Brazilian midfielder Wendel, according to

The Portuguese outfit agreed to pay Rio de Janeiro's Fluminense nine million euros ($12 million) to secure the 20-year-old on a six-year deal, quoted Brazil's Globo newspaper as reporting on Friday.

It added that Paris Saint-Germain, and CSKA Moscow had also shown interest in the playmaker.

played 58 matches and scored seven goals for Fluminense in 2017 after being promoted from the club's youth ranks.

He will reportedly earn 600,000 euros ($720,282) a year plus performance bonuses.

