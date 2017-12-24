Brazilian striker Fred joins ex-club Cruzeiro

Brazilian striker has rejoined his former side Cruzeiro from their local rivals Atletico Mineiro.

The 34-year-old, who had been contracted to Atletico until 2018, will be tied to Cruzeiro for the next three years, reports

"I'm very happy and grateful to return home," said in a short video posted on Cruzeiro's account. "I'm sure we are going to celebrate with lots of goals and titles."

The club from the southeastern Brazilian city of beat off reported interest in the from giants Fluminense and Flamengo.

scored 53 goals in 71 matches for Cruzeiro in 2004 and 2005 before earning a move to French outfit

Coached by former Mano Menezes, Cruzeiro won this year's Copa do Brasil and finished fifth in the country's championship.

