Brian McFadden calls former wife 'evil'

Singer Brian McFadden branded his former wife Kerry Katona "evil" after she posed throttling his current girlfriend.
Katona enjoyed a four-year marriage with the former Westlife star between 2002 and 2006. They share daughters Molly, 16, and Lilly-Sue, 14.
Following their divorce, McFadden has found love again with current girlfriend Danielle Parkinson.
When his former wife and new girlfriend crossed paths at the pantomime where Katona has been playing the evil queen, the two women pretended to be in a physical fight, reports mirror.co.uk.
McFadden photographed Katona grabbing his new girlfriend by the throat, sharing the scene on Instagram with the caption: "When the love of your life meets your evil ex-wife."
Proving that the moment was all just light-hearted fun, Katona shared the image on Instagram too, writing: "Too funny! But was so lovely to see you both."
--IANS
nn/rb
