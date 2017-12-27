Brie finds physical training 'empowering'

says she felt after her physical training for the TV show "GLOW".

Brie, who appears as fearless in the show, has received her nomination in the Best -- Television Series Musical or Comedy category.

She felt "incredibly empowering" while focusing on strength-building instead of body image for the role, reports people.com.

said that the show's producers "didn't want us to change our bodies at all".

"They said, 'We want all shapes and sizes of women to be represented on this show. We love you the way you are'," she added.

For her role, was inspired by friend and Emily Blunt's physical transformation in the 2014 film "Edge of Tomorrow".

says she "set a private goal" to book an action movie, but beyond that, don't expect her to change her body to "look the way they want me to look".

