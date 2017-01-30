British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wants Trump's UK visit cancelled

British Labour Party leader called for the cancellation of the US president's visit to later this year, until the US leader backs down from his new policy.

Corbyn on Sunday said he did not agree with welcoming while pursuing a campaign of "awful attacks on Muslims", Efe news reported.

has issued a temporal ban focused on seven Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

British Prime Minister invited last Friday to visit and meet Queen Elizabeth II.

The opposition leader, who is married to a Mexican woman, wondered aloud "is it really right to endorse somebody who has (...) this absurd idea of building a wall with their nearest neighbour?"

On the other hand, Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim Mayor of London, also wrote his mind on his Twitter account "President Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from certain countries is shameful and cruel."