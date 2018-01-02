Brooklyn Beckham settles well in New York

Singer James McVey, member of the boy band The Vamps, thinks Brooklyn Beckham, his friend and son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria, has settled in well to life in New York.
Brooklyn, 18, an aspiring photographer, relocated to New York to pursue his studies back in September 2017, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"I spoke to him the other week actually I shaved my head after seeing him do the same thing. He inspired that and I went through a stage of us going to the gym quite a bit and since he moved to New York I've not seen him," said McVey.
"We celebrated his 18th and I haven't seen him since then. It's a shame that he is the other side of the world. I am sure we will bump into each other again soon. I do keep in contact. I think it's great. His photography and the skateboarding, he really fits in with that New York lifestyle," he added.
Brooklyn has appeared in the band's video for "Wake up" and the band loves hanging out with him.
--IANS
ks/rb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
