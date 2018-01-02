Brooklyn Beckham settles well in New York

James McVey, member of the boy band The Vamps, thinks Beckham, his friend and son of former footballer and Victoria, has settled in well to life in

Brooklyn, 18, an aspiring photographer, relocated to to pursue his studies back in September 2017, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I spoke to him the other week actually I shaved my head after seeing him do the same thing. He inspired that and I went through a stage of us going to the gym quite a bit and since he moved to I've not seen him," said

"We celebrated his 18th and I haven't seen him since then. It's a shame that he is the other side of the world. I am sure we will bump into each other again soon. I do keep in contact. I think it's great. His photography and the skateboarding, he really fits in with that lifestyle," he added.

has appeared in the band's video for "Wake up" and the band loves hanging out with him.

