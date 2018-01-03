JUST IN
BSF trooper killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation

IANS  |  Jammu 

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on Wednesday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

BSF sources said the trooper identified as R.P. Hanjrey of the 173rd Battalion was killed in sniper fire from across the border.

"After the BSF strongly and effectively retaliated, heavy firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides in Samba and Hiranagar sectors," a source said.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 18:04 IST

