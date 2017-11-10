BSNL partners with Fibre Home to make telecom equipment, fibre cables

State-owned service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with to jointly start manufacturing equipment and optical fibre cable in factories.

has seven factories with a large manpower (around 1,600) and elaborate infrastructure. The factories are manufacturing several customer-end equipment and testing tools for internal consumption of

"This agreement will help India get high quality equipment at reasonable cost and will also reduce deployment time. always strives hard to fulfill government dreams by adopting workable and practical programmes like this," said CMD Anupam Shrivastava.

(parent company of India Limited) has one of the largest manufacturing bases in China. It is manufacturing equipment at transport layer and access layer of network.

The MoU between the two is expected to bring manufacturing technology and expertise to India.