Burundian president pardons over 2,000 inmates

has pardoned over 2, and called on the citizens to be more patriotic.

"Over 2, are going to be released from various prisons in 2018. We urge them to avoid committing again offences that may return them to prison," said in a new year message to the nation on Sunday, reported.

The presidential pardon comes in the context of consolidating peace and cohesion in the central African nation, said the President, adding that the pardon targets pregnant and breastfeeding inmates and those whose jail term is less than five years and.

Inmates with physical disabilities and those who have spent half of their jail term will also be pardoned, he said.

At least 2,576 inmates had benefited from the presidential pardon in 2017, according to him.

He also urged citizens to financially contribute to the country's 2020 elections and to massively participate in the referendum of the national constitution to be held in May 2018.

also said Burundi's crisis has been solved by the use of of 30 megawatts, adding that the construction of hydropower dams is underway to produce more

Plans for 2018 include consolidating peace and security, fighting terrorism and continuing the repatriation of citizens living in exile, he further said.

