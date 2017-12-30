Buy bar accessories, quilts as house warming gifts

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Get your friends a printed quilt or some quirky bar accessories for their new house, suggest experts.

Abhinav Agarwal, Director at Adab, and Vibhor Jain, Director at ArgentOr Silver, have listed a few options:

* A lot of people love the idea of simple and modern living which is appealing and pleasant. Bed sheets with pillow covers are the safest gift for house warming party.

* The classic look of silver (figurines or other decor pieces) makes for a quality gift that is always appreciated as it does not come with a shelf life or expiry date. This adds character to any home and serves as perfect giftables too.

* You can also gift comfortable quilts in floral prints, white print patterns and attractive hues to all those who love to keep everything stylish at home. Superior quality quilts that are light also enhance the aesthetic of the room without compromising the functionality of the quilt, and hence make for a great gifting option for house warming.

* If you are going to a friend's place who loves alcohol, get them good bar accessories like wine glasses, whiskey decanter and goblets.

* Tea sets, divine figurine and vases with the floral motifs are ideal gifting options too for house warming.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 05:06 IST

