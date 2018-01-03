Cabinet apprised on India-Italy MoU on clean energy

-
ALSO READCabinet apprised of the MoU between India and Italy on cooperation in the field of renewable energy Cabinet apprised of India-Italy pact on clean energy Cumulative Capacity of 467 MW of grid interactive Wind Power already installed Government is on its way to achieving 175 GW target for installed Renewable Energy capacity by 2022 Rs 39 lakh cr needed for infra in urban areas until 2032: Puri
-
The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday informed about an MoU that has been signed by India and Italy for cooperation in the area of renewable energy, an official statement said.
The MoU was signed here on October 30, 2017, by the New and Renewable Energy Secretary Anand Kumar and the Italian Ambassador to India Lorenzo Angeloni, according to a New and Renewable Energy Ministry statement.
"The Union Cabinet has been apprised of the memorandum of understanding on India-Italy cooperation in renewable energy.
"India and Italy aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable energy issues," it said.
The MoU envisages setting up a joint working committee to review, monitor and discuss relating to clean energy. It also aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information and to strengthening bilateral cooperation in this area, the statement added.
--IANS
bc/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU