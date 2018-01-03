JUST IN
Cabinet apprised on India-Italy MoU on clean energy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday informed about an MoU that has been signed by India and Italy for cooperation in the area of renewable energy, an official statement said.

The MoU was signed here on October 30, 2017, by the New and Renewable Energy Secretary Anand Kumar and the Italian Ambassador to India Lorenzo Angeloni, according to a New and Renewable Energy Ministry statement.

"The Union Cabinet has been apprised of the memorandum of understanding on India-Italy cooperation in renewable energy.

"India and Italy aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable energy issues," it said.

The MoU envisages setting up a joint working committee to review, monitor and discuss relating to clean energy. It also aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information and to strengthening bilateral cooperation in this area, the statement added.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 19:38 IST

