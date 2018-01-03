Cabinet apprised on India-Italy MoU on clean energy

The was on Wednesday informed about an MoU that has been signed by and for cooperation in the area of renewable energy, an official statement said.

The MoU was signed here on October 30, 2017, by the New and Secretary and the Italian to Lorenzo Angeloni, according to a Ministry statement.

"The has been apprised of the memorandum of understanding on India- cooperation in

" and aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and issues," it said.

The MoU envisages setting up a joint working committee to review, monitor and discuss relating to clean It also aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information and to strengthening bilateral cooperation in this area, the statement added.

--IANS

bc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)