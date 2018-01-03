JUST IN
Cabinet approves agreement with London traffic body

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing and implementation of an agreement with the transport authorities of London to improve public transport in the country, an official statement said.

The MoU with 'Transport for London' -- a statutory body established under the Greater London Authority Act -- was signed during Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's visit to Britain in November.

"The MoU will help to improve the overall public transport system in the country, improve passenger services and promote the use of high capacity buses in India," a Ministry statement said.

"It will go a long way in strengthening ties and promoting bilateral relations between India and United Kingdom."

It added that the agreement will help in strengthening the integrated public transport for all and will help people from poorer strata of the society to have access to a quality public transport system.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 18:44 IST

