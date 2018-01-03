Cabinet approves agreement with London traffic body

-
ALSO READCabinet approves MoU between New Delhi, London Cabinet approves MoU between India and United Kingdom to improve Public Transport in India Cabinet nod to India, UK pact to improve public transport Cabinet approves Rail and Transport University Invest in NHAI bonds with 7.5% coupon rates:Gadkari to workers
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing and implementation of an agreement with the transport authorities of London to improve public transport in the country, an official statement said.
The MoU with 'Transport for London' -- a statutory body established under the Greater London Authority Act -- was signed during Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's visit to Britain in November.
"The MoU will help to improve the overall public transport system in the country, improve passenger services and promote the use of high capacity buses in India," a Ministry statement said.
"It will go a long way in strengthening ties and promoting bilateral relations between India and United Kingdom."
It added that the agreement will help in strengthening the integrated public transport for all and will help people from poorer strata of the society to have access to a quality public transport system.
--IANS
vv/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU