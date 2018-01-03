Cabinet approves agreement with London traffic body

The on Wednesday approved the signing and implementation of an agreement with the transport authorities of to improve public transport in the country, an official statement said.

The MoU with 'Transport for London' -- a statutory body established under the Greater Authority Act -- was signed during Road Transport and Nitin Gadkari's visit to Britain in November.

"The MoU will help to improve the overall public transport system in the country, improve and promote the use of high capacity buses in India," a Ministry statement said.

"It will go a long way in strengthening ties and promoting bilateral relations between and "

It added that the agreement will help in strengthening the integrated public transport for all and will help people from poorer strata of the society to have access to a quality public transport system.

