Cabinet approves bi-directional Zojila Tunnel construction

The on Wednesday approved the construction, operation and maintenance of two-lane bi-directional Zojila with

According to the cabinet, chaired by the Narendra Modi, the of the will provide all weather connectivity between Srinagar, and and bring about all round economic and socio-cultural integration of these regions.

"The project has strategic and socio-economic importance and shall be an instrument for the development of the economically backward districts in Jammu and Kashmir," said an official statement.

According to the government, the period of the project is seven years which shall be reckoned from the date of commencement of The civil cost of the project is Rs 4,899.42 crore.

The main objective of the project is to provide all whether connectivity to strategically important region in which at the moment is limited to at best six months because of snow on the passes and threat of avalanches.

