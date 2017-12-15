Cabinet approves bill to set up National Medical Commission

A bill to replace the (MCI) with a national medical commission was cleared by the on Friday, Law and Justice Minister said.

"The MCI will be replaced, and a has been brought. This is to correct the whole medical ecosystem," he said.

The MCI is a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The bill seeks to replace the MCI with a new Commission.

According to government sources, the envisages a four-tier structure for the regulation of medical education, with a 20-member National Medical Commission at the top.

