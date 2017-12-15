JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

iPhone to get expensive? India raises import tax on mobile phones
Business Standard

Cabinet approves bill to set up National Medical Commission

The MCI will be replaced, and a National Medical Commission bill has been brought, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs the media after a cabinet meeting in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

A bill to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a national medical commission was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"The MCI will be replaced, and a National Medical Commission bill has been brought. This is to correct the whole medical ecosystem," he said.

The MCI is a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The bill seeks to replace the MCI with a new Commission.

According to government sources, the National Medical Commission Bill envisages a four-tier structure for the regulation of medical education, with a 20-member National Medical Commission at the top. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements