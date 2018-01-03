Cabinet nod for Bilaspur AIIMS in Himachal

The chaired by Modi on Wednesday approved the establishment of an AIIMS facility in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, at a cost of Rs 1,351 crore.

The All Institute of Medical Sciences would be completed within 48 months.

"The institute will consist of a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds and trauma centre facilities.

"It will have a medical college with an intake of 100 MBBS students per year. Nursing college with an intake of 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) students per year," said an official statement.

The cabinet further said that residential complexes and allied facilities in the hospital will be broadly on the pattern of AIIMS,

"The hospital will have 20 Speciality/Super-Speciality Departments including 15 Operation Theatres.

"It will also have an with 30 beds for providing treatment facilities in traditional system of medicine," said the cabinet.

This is under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Several other AIIMS have been established under the scheme, including in Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Raipur, Jodhpur, and while work on an AIIMS in Rae Bareli is in progress.

Also, three AIIMS in (Maharashtra), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri in Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) were sanctioned in 2015; two AIIMS have been sanctioned at Bathinda and in 2016 and an AIIMS in Kamrup (Assam).

