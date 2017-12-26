Can't doubt Honey Singh's talent: Bhushan Kumar

is back with a song for upcoming film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety". It was only a matter of time before the bounced back, says Kumar.

Honey Singh, known for songs like "Blue eyes" and "Angrezi beat", was missing from the limelight due to his struggle with bipolar disorder and alcoholism. He has made a comeback after two years with the song "Dil chori".

Kumar said in a statement: "You can't doubt Honey Singh's talent. It was only a matter of time before he bounced back. We are delighted that 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is his re-launchpad."

The film is written and directed by

Releasing on February 9, it is produced by T-Series' Kumar, and Luv Films' and Ankur Garg.

