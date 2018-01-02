Can't prevent misuse of Bitcoin by terrorists: Government

There is no mechanism to prevent the misuse of such as by terror groups and other anti-national elements, the said on Tuesday, adding it was awaiting the report of an expert group on the subject.

"One of the features of cryptocurrency is that there is lack of dependence on the state. It functions with a degree of anonymity. It operates within a which is created and enjoys the trust of that virtual community," told the Rajya Sabha.

"The is examining the matter. A Committee under the chairmanship of the is deliberating over all issues related to to propose specific actions to be taken... Instead of taking any knee-jerk action, let's wait for the report of this committee."

He said there were 785 different types of operating worldwide.

Jaitley also clarified that there were no legal safeguards for people dealing in crypto-currencies such as as it was not a "lawful legal tender".

"Since December 2013, the RBI and the have consistently maintained that this (Bitcoin) is not a lawful legal tender in Therefore, no legal protection for the person dealing in it is available," Jaitley said.

--IANS

mak/him/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)