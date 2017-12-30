Cardboard tents distributed to Brussels homeless

A project in the Belgian capital is pioneering portable cardboard tents for homeless people to sleep in, a media report said on Saturday.

The cardboard tents, known as the ORIG-AMI project, can be transported by users on their backs as they seek shelter, reports the

In Brussels, normal tents are forbidden, meaning that homeless people are often moved on by police.

Xavier Van der Stappen, of an NGO involved with the project, told the that the fact that "2,600 people live on the streets in Brussels, in one of the most comfortable countries in the world is hard to accept".

Many shelters in the Belgian capital are already fully occupied by winter time and some homeless people do not want to go into shelters where they may be separated from their pets.

The tents were presented on Thursday at the Gare du Nord station, reports the

Twenty of them are to be distributed to homeless people in along with backpacks containing essentials from another NGO, l'Appel du Coeur.

Depending on feedback from the homeless users, a second production run could be made in 2019, the NGO added.

--IANS

ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)