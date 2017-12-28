Catch sun, not snow, in Himachal hills till New Year's Eve

Catch the sun, not snow, across tourist destinations in till New Year's Eve!

The in on Thursday predicted the sun will shine till the New Year dawns.

told IANS no significant western disturbance was expected in the region. " will be almost dry for a week over the state," he added.

Popular tourist destinations like Shimla, Kasauli, Narkanda, Kalpa, Dharamsala, Palampur, Manali, Chamba and Dalhousie have been experiencing long sunny days for almost a week.

Even the minimum and maximum temperatures are slightly high due to the prevailing dry

The minimum temperature in on Thursday was five degrees Celsius, two notches above the average.

While it was minus 1.1 degrees in Kalpa, 6.8 degrees in Dharamsala and 4.5 degrees in Palampur.

Members of the hospitality industry said it was not just snow but also the sun that is attracting the tourists.

"Most of the tourists are preferring the hills during the winter owing to long sunny days compared to the plains where the sun is rarely visible owing to fog," D.P. Bhatia, with Shimla-based of hotels, told IANS.

The popular tourist resorts Kufri, some 13 km from the state capital, Narkanda, some 65 km from here, are totally bereft of snow.

However, nearby hills of Manali has a snow cover.

Shimla, known for the imperial grandeur of buildings that were once institutions of power when it was the summer capital of British India, is yet to receive season's first snow.

--IANS

vg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)