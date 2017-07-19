CBEC to be renamed CBIC, restructured in current Parliament session

The (CBEC) which started functioning with the new reorganised structure ahead of the Goods and Services (GST) roll-out, will get its new name - Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) - in the current session, a top official has said.

" is renamed, and is going to be the name. But it needs to be done as a legislative change, because it was part of the Central Board of Revenues Act, 1963. So it's still in the process. It will happen in this Session," Chairperson Vanaja Sarna told IANS in an interview.

The Parliament's Monsoon Session commenced on July 17 and will come to an end on August 11.

National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics (NACEN), the training establishment, has been renamed as National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN).

"That change has taken place because it does not need legislative change. Only this one needs legislative change, so it will go to the It has to be done formally," she said.

The had announced the renaming of the authority for indirect taxes towards the end of March itself, but the process has still not been completed because it needs a legislative change.

underwent reorganisation of the field formations of for the implementation. It now has 21 zones, 101 taxpayer services commissionerates comprising 15 sub-commissionerates, 768 divisions, 3,969 ranges, 49 audit commissionerates and 50 appeals commissionerates.

"In CBEC, we have made the organisational changes. So we are already well into the restructured organisation. But we kept the same 3-tier structure, which is commissionerate, division and range," she said.

Sarna said that officials have adapted well to the new regime and are in a comfort zone.

"As far as states were concerned, they were dealing with VAT and had never done service was the authority for service So for on services, is very comfortable with. On the goods, we had the central excise duty. So basically, lot of law is built on the existing central excise and service provision and some part of VAT," she said.

"So there is no difficulty for us at all," she added.

is now administering both the as well as excise as a few products like petrol and diesel will attract excise duty.