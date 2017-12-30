CBFC seeks several cuts, change in name for certifying 'Padmavati'

The Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has decided to give a U/A certificate "along with some modifications" to controversial "Padmavati" and has asked the filmmaker to "likely" change the movies title to "Padmavat".

The was also asked to give a few disclaimers -- one of them regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song "Ghoomar" to befit the character portrayed, a statement said.

The decision was taken after an examining committee meeting was held on Thursday in presence of chief The special panel consisted of from Udaipur, Dr and of

According to the CBFC, the was approached with a "balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and the society". The board asked for several cuts, and a name change, before giving the the certification for showing in theatres in According to some reports, 26 cuts were ordered.

Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement for a special panel was felt by "to add perspective to the final decision of the official committee," the said.

The final 3D application of the was submitted to on Thursday (December 28).

The certificate will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and final material submitted, the board said.

