CBFC seeks several cuts, change in name for certifying 'Padmavati'

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to give a U/A certificate "along with some modifications" to Sanjay Leela Bhansalis controversial film "Padmavati" and has asked the filmmaker to "likely" change the movies title to "Padmavat".
The film was also asked to give a few disclaimers -- one of them regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song "Ghoomar" to befit the character portrayed, a CBFC statement said.
The decision was taken after an examining committee meeting was held on Thursday in presence of CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi. The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and professor K.K. Singh of Jaipur University.
According to the CBFC, the film was approached with a "balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and the society". The board asked for several cuts, and a name change, before giving the film the certification for showing in theatres in India. According to some reports, 26 cuts were ordered.
Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC "to add perspective to the final decision of the official committee," the CBFC said.
The final 3D application of the film was submitted to CBFC on Thursday (December 28).
The certificate will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and final material submitted, the board said.
